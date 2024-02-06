Bridge work closes Route AA in Scott County

Route AA in Scott County -- between County Line Road and Lynual Street near Miner, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. A MoDOT news release said the work will be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Tuesday, June 6, through Thursday, June 8.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation