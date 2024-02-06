Bridge replacement work starting in Jackson City Park

Millersville's Putz Construction made quick work of the low-water crossing Monday in Jackson City Park, removing in a matter of hours the span over Hubble Creek connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street.

The estimated five-month $550,000 Hubble Ford bridge replacement project formally began last week with barriers placed on a section of Cascade, forbidding cars to enter the site of construction.

Motorists who enter the park from U.S. 61 on Cascade will be directed into a U-turn utilizing Toboggan Hill, sending traffic back out onto 61, also known as North High Street, Jackson city officials said.

Safety

On May 17, 2020, 5-year-old Kinsley Stuart was swept under the Hubble Ford culvert bridge, or low-water crossing, by a strong current.

Stuart was rescued by boys playing nearby.