NewsMarch 15, 2022

Bridge replacement work starting in Jackson City Park

Millersville's Putz Construction made quick work of the low-water crossing Monday in Jackson City Park, removing in a matter of hours the span over Hubble Creek connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street. The estimated five-month $550,000 Hubble Ford bridge replacement project formally began last week with barriers placed on a section of Cascade, forbidding cars to enter the site of construction...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Putz Construction of Millersville on Monday removed the low-water crossing in Jackson City Park, part of the nearly $550,000 bridge replacement project with a scheduled completion date of July 28.
Putz Construction of Millersville on Monday removed the low-water crossing in Jackson City Park, part of the nearly $550,000 bridge replacement project with a scheduled completion date of July 28.

Millersville's Putz Construction made quick work of the low-water crossing Monday in Jackson City Park, removing in a matter of hours the span over Hubble Creek connecting Cascade Drive to Parkview Street.

The estimated five-month $550,000 Hubble Ford bridge replacement project formally began last week with barriers placed on a section of Cascade, forbidding cars to enter the site of construction.

Motorists who enter the park from U.S. 61 on Cascade will be directed into a U-turn utilizing Toboggan Hill, sending traffic back out onto 61, also known as North High Street, Jackson city officials said.

Safety

On May 17, 2020, 5-year-old Kinsley Stuart was swept under the Hubble Ford culvert bridge, or low-water crossing, by a strong current.

Stuart was rescued by boys playing nearby.

The girl was released the next morning from Saint Francis Medical Center without suffering injury.

What's ahead

Jackson's Public Works director Kent Peetz said assuming cooperative weather and no supply-chain issues, a new Hubble Ford bridge should be finished by late July.

As soon as the connector span is complete, work will begin in August on the West Mary Street bridge replacement — reported to be a much larger job than Hubble Ford in part because of the amount of earthmoving required.

No estimate of cost for the West Mary initiative has been released and the project has not been put out to bid.

City officials are obtaining easements and right-of-way permissions from impacted residents along Mary and Russell streets.

Barricades are up on Cascade Drive in Jackson to permit work on the Hubble Ford Replacement Bridge project in City Park, seen in this Thursday photo.
Barricades are up on Cascade Drive in Jackson to permit work on the Hubble Ford Replacement Bridge project in City Park, seen in this Thursday photo.
Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

