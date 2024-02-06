Bridge replacement projects on schedule in Jackson

Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project in Jackson City Park should get started in less than two weeks, on Feb. 28, Jackson's public works director Kent Peetz said Wednesday.

Putz Construction of Millersville was awarded the nearly $550,000 project in January by the Board of Aldermen.

Projected to take five months to both prepare the site and build the Hubble Ford span, assuming cooperative weather and no supply-chain issues, a completion date of July 28 has been set.

West Mary Street bridge replacement, covering another low-water crossing also on Hubble Creek, should begin in August, soon after Hubble Ford is finished.

"Mary Street is a much larger project, and while I don't know the exact timeline from the engineers, I suspect it won't be done until early 2023," said Peetz, who added the two-lane bridge with a sidewalk on each side is "pretty much designed" but sewer and water relocation plus electrical work will need to be addressed.

"We'll need to do a lot more earthmoving with Mary Street to raise the roadway with fill," he added, noting the city is obtaining easements and right-of-way permissions from homeowners.

Peetz said the city has "90% plans" in hand from Cochran Engineering and declined to comment when asked for an estimate on cost for the West Mary Street crossover — preferring to wait on receipt of bids.

The public works director said the West Mary project likely will be let in early April.