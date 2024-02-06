Bridge reaches out to community in south Cape

The Bridge Outreach Center of Cape Girardeau hosted a Meet Me at the Bridge event Saturday to provide community members a free lunch and, more importantly, an afternoon of fellowship.

Sponsored by La Croix United Methodist Church, The Bridge Outreach Center, primarily serves south Cape Girardeau and holds Meet Me at the Bridge events the third Saturday of each month.

Organizers served a meal to about 35 community members Saturday.

For event coordinator and volunteer Kaye Hood, the attendance numbers for the monthly events are not what matters.

Hood, who has spent more than 10 years serving in the area, said she cares more about loving the community.

Isaiah Foulks, left, plays defense on Dayday Turner while they wait for lunch to be served Saturday at the Bridge Outreach Center in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews

Just before lunch, Hood went door-to-door along South Frederick Street, inviting residents to stop by The Bridge Outreach Center.

While some may have declined the invitation, no one passed her on the street without some kind of interaction.

Robert Ellis leads prayer Saturday before a meal at the Bridge Outreach Center in Cape Girardeau. More photos are in gallery at semissourian.com. Ben Matthews

Some neighbors greeted Hood by name. Others gave a friendly smile and wave. Some wanted to discuss events around their neighborhood. None was a stranger to Hood.

"Out of everyone who came today," Hood said, "there was only one new face I hadn't met before."