All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 21, 2017
Bridge reaches out to community in south Cape
The Bridge Outreach Center of Cape Girardeau hosted a Meet Me at the Bridge event Saturday to provide community members a free lunch and, more importantly, an afternoon of fellowship. Sponsored by La Croix United Methodist Church, The Bridge Outreach Center, primarily serves south Cape Girardeau and holds Meet Me at the Bridge events the third Saturday of each month...
Ben Matthews
Kaye Hood, middle, talks with Nana Jackson, left, and Dayday Turner as they make rainsticks out of beans and paper on May 20, 2017 at The Bridge Church in Cape Girardeau.
Kaye Hood, middle, talks with Nana Jackson, left, and Dayday Turner as they make rainsticks out of beans and paper on May 20, 2017 at The Bridge Church in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

The Bridge Outreach Center of Cape Girardeau hosted a Meet Me at the Bridge event Saturday to provide community members a free lunch and, more importantly, an afternoon of fellowship.

Sponsored by La Croix United Methodist Church, The Bridge Outreach Center, primarily serves south Cape Girardeau and holds Meet Me at the Bridge events the third Saturday of each month.

Organizers served a meal to about 35 community members Saturday.

For event coordinator and volunteer Kaye Hood, the attendance numbers for the monthly events are not what matters.

Hood, who has spent more than 10 years serving in the area, said she cares more about loving the community.

Isaiah Foulks, left, plays defense on Dayday Turner while they wait for lunch to be served Saturday at the Bridge Outreach Center in Cape Girardeau.
Isaiah Foulks, left, plays defense on Dayday Turner while they wait for lunch to be served Saturday at the Bridge Outreach Center in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

Just before lunch, Hood went door-to-door along South Frederick Street, inviting residents to stop by The Bridge Outreach Center.

While some may have declined the invitation, no one passed her on the street without some kind of interaction.

Robert Ellis leads prayer Saturday before a meal at the Bridge Outreach Center in Cape Girardeau. More photos are in gallery at semissourian.com.
Robert Ellis leads prayer Saturday before a meal at the Bridge Outreach Center in Cape Girardeau. More photos are in gallery at semissourian.com.Ben Matthews

Some neighbors greeted Hood by name. Others gave a friendly smile and wave. Some wanted to discuss events around their neighborhood. None was a stranger to Hood.

"Out of everyone who came today," Hood said, "there was only one new face I hadn't met before."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hood said she wants to assist anyone needing help but tries not to impose herself on the community.

Hood described herself as a "seed planter" who lets others grow closer to the church at whatever pace works best for them.

"You have to let them open that door for themselves," Hood said. "If they do, OK. If they don't, OK. Either way, it's in the Lord's hands."

While Hood's faith remains a driving force in her efforts, she emphasized the importance of local organizations taking it upon themselves to host a larger variety of community programs for young people.

Felice Roberson, founder of Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP), helped cook the meal.

SNAP, which formed after the killings of several area residents, focuses on improving neighborhoods and creating safer environments for Cape Girardeau families.

Hood said she wants to see more volunteers take after Roberson's dedication to foster change in the community.

"Our children really are the future," Hood said. "If we don't invest in them, then shame on us."

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address:

428 S. Frederick St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Firearm threat reported at Scott City schools
NewsSep. 26
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been instrumental in 3-0 s...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy