Bridge reaches out to community in south Cape

The Bridge Outreach Center of Cape Girardeau hosted a Meet Me at the Bridge event Saturday to provide community members a free lunch and, more importantly, an afternoon of fellowship.
Sponsored by La Croix United Methodist Church, The Bridge Outreach Center, primarily serves south Cape Girardeau and holds Meet Me at the Bridge events the third Saturday of each month.
Organizers served a meal to about 35 community members Saturday.
For event coordinator and volunteer Kaye Hood, the attendance numbers for the monthly events are not what matters.
Hood, who has spent more than 10 years serving in the area, said she cares more about loving the community.
Just before lunch, Hood went door-to-door along South Frederick Street, inviting residents to stop by The Bridge Outreach Center.
While some may have declined the invitation, no one passed her on the street without some kind of interaction.
Some neighbors greeted Hood by name. Others gave a friendly smile and wave. Some wanted to discuss events around their neighborhood. None was a stranger to Hood.
"Out of everyone who came today," Hood said, "there was only one new face I hadn't met before."
Hood said she wants to assist anyone needing help but tries not to impose herself on the community.
Hood described herself as a "seed planter" who lets others grow closer to the church at whatever pace works best for them.
"You have to let them open that door for themselves," Hood said. "If they do, OK. If they don't, OK. Either way, it's in the Lord's hands."
While Hood's faith remains a driving force in her efforts, she emphasized the importance of local organizations taking it upon themselves to host a larger variety of community programs for young people.
Felice Roberson, founder of Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP), helped cook the meal.
SNAP, which formed after the killings of several area residents, focuses on improving neighborhoods and creating safer environments for Cape Girardeau families.
Hood said she wants to see more volunteers take after Roberson's dedication to foster change in the community.
"Our children really are the future," Hood said. "If we don't invest in them, then shame on us."
