May 26, 2017
Bridge over Interstate 270 near St. Louis closed
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A bridge over Interstate 270 near St. Louis will be closed for the next three months.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the Big Bend Bridge on Wednesday night.

The transportation department said the bridge was closed so crews can remove and replace the bridge deck.

The bridge is expected to reopen before school starts in August.

Pertinent address:

Interstate 270 and Big Bend Road, St. Louis, Mo.

