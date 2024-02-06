Bridal show returns to Cape Girardeau

The Love and Romance Bridal Show is back later this month.
The expo will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Guests will need to purchase a ticket for the expo from Rental Land Special Events or at the event. Tickets are $8 each.
There are more than $2,500 in giveaways planned, according to the show's Facebook page. Guests do not have to be present for vendor giveaways but do have to be present for wedding band giveaways, Robinson Farm getaway and honeymoon draws that will happen throughout the day.
Vendor giveaways will contact the winners and will also be posted on the event's facebook the day after the show.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/loveandromancebridalshow.
