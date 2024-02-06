All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 8, 2023

Bridal show returns to Cape Girardeau

The Love and Romance Bridal Show is back later this month. The expo will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Guests will need to purchase a ticket for the expo from Rental Land Special Events or at the event. Tickets are $8 each...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

The Love and Romance Bridal Show is back later this month.

The expo will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Guests will need to purchase a ticket for the expo from Rental Land Special Events or at the event. Tickets are $8 each.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There are more than $2,500 in giveaways planned, according to the show's Facebook page. Guests do not have to be present for vendor giveaways but do have to be present for wedding band giveaways, Robinson Farm getaway and honeymoon draws that will happen throughout the day.

Vendor giveaways will contact the winners and will also be posted on the event's facebook the day after the show.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/loveandromancebridalshow.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy