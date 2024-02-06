Brews in the Bluff is part of Super Bowl weekend

When Travis Taylor started brewing beer 20 years ago, he didn’t know it would quickly become a passion. He certainly didn’t anticipate winning multiple people’s choice awards for his craft.

“I remember the first batch I made,” Taylor remarked before laughing. “It wasn’t good. I mean, it was drinkable, but it was not good.”

Taylor has won the Brews in the Bluff People’s Choice Award for Best Brew the last two years in a row. As Kansas City will attempt a third consecutive championship, Taylor could also three-peat at the event.

“I really like the fact that the award comes from the people,” Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce President Steve Halter said. “It’s a good opportunity for our local and regional guys to show off what they can do, and it’s up to the people to say what they like the most.”

This will be the third year for Brews in the Bluff, which will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Black River Coliseum. Halter said he anticipates approximately 40 vendors will be on site for the event.

“We’re going to have a wide variety of beers for people to sample, but we will also have spirits and bourbons at the event, too. So, there really should be something for everyone. It is being catered by Castello’s, and there will be burgers and bratwurst. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Taylor said he is humbled to know that so many people have enjoyed his brews, and he is quick to give attention to other brewers.

“This all started with a few of us starting a club,” Taylor noted. “That club started a beer fest. The club is called the Bootheel United Zymurgists. It’s also called BUZ. We’re just a group of guys who like to share ideas and recipes. The Brews in the Bluff event kind of took over and it’s been great. It has really brought a lot of positive attention to what we love to do.”

Loving the process

Taylor acknowledged the basics of brewing are relatively easy to learn, but the small details matter.

“When it comes to brewing in general, I’m so used to it that I don’t have to think much about it anymore,” he explained. “But there is a lot of chemistry involved. I’m currently focused on making sours, and to do that you have to use a different kind of bacteria to make it sour, and then you have to add different fruits and carbonation. The whole process requires close attention.”

Taylor’s first brewing kit was purchased for him by his sister.

“It was a ‘Mr. Beer’ brewing kit,” he laughed. “It was very basic and very simple, but it wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be. Over the years I learned to get better at it and I got better equipment. The equipment you use can really make a big difference, too.