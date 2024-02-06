Brews in the Bluff is part of Super Bowl weekend

When Travis Taylor started brewing beer 20 years ago, he didn’t know it would quickly become a passion. He certainly didn’t anticipate winning multiple people’s choice awards for his craft.
“I remember the first batch I made,” Taylor remarked before laughing. “It wasn’t good. I mean, it was drinkable, but it was not good.”
Taylor has won the Brews in the Bluff People’s Choice Award for Best Brew the last two years in a row. As Kansas City will attempt a third consecutive championship, Taylor could also three-peat at the event.
“I really like the fact that the award comes from the people,” Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce President Steve Halter said. “It’s a good opportunity for our local and regional guys to show off what they can do, and it’s up to the people to say what they like the most.”
This will be the third year for Brews in the Bluff, which will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Black River Coliseum. Halter said he anticipates approximately 40 vendors will be on site for the event.
“We’re going to have a wide variety of beers for people to sample, but we will also have spirits and bourbons at the event, too. So, there really should be something for everyone. It is being catered by Castello’s, and there will be burgers and bratwurst. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Taylor said he is humbled to know that so many people have enjoyed his brews, and he is quick to give attention to other brewers.
“This all started with a few of us starting a club,” Taylor noted. “That club started a beer fest. The club is called the Bootheel United Zymurgists. It’s also called BUZ. We’re just a group of guys who like to share ideas and recipes. The Brews in the Bluff event kind of took over and it’s been great. It has really brought a lot of positive attention to what we love to do.”
Taylor acknowledged the basics of brewing are relatively easy to learn, but the small details matter.
“When it comes to brewing in general, I’m so used to it that I don’t have to think much about it anymore,” he explained. “But there is a lot of chemistry involved. I’m currently focused on making sours, and to do that you have to use a different kind of bacteria to make it sour, and then you have to add different fruits and carbonation. The whole process requires close attention.”
Taylor’s first brewing kit was purchased for him by his sister.
“It was a ‘Mr. Beer’ brewing kit,” he laughed. “It was very basic and very simple, but it wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be. Over the years I learned to get better at it and I got better equipment. The equipment you use can really make a big difference, too.
“I honestly think beer is the most difficult alcoholic drink to make and do it well. The process is just more involved and requires more attention to details.”
Hoping it helps
In addition to featuring local/regional artisans, Halter hopes the event can usher more business to Downtown drinking establishments.
“That’s why it’s scheduled to end at 7 p.m.,” Halter noted. “Hopefully, when we’re finished, people will go to the different locations we have in the Downtown and patronize those businesses.”
One variable that may make a difference for the attendance at this year’s event is the fact that the following night is the Super Bowl.
“We’ve never done this event on a Super Bowl weekend,” Halter remarked. “I’m hopeful that people will be in a mood to get together and have a good time. And, hopefully, that will help increase the number of people at the event.”
Halter said tickets are still available for purchase online.
“There is some benefit to getting the tickets ahead of time as opposed to paying at the door,” Halter remarked. “It cuts down on the wait time to get in. The VIP ticket holders will be able to enter at 4 p.m., and they’ll have access to everything at the event before general admission starts at 5. So, from 4-7 we will have people inside.”
Halter said there is a discounted ticket rate for individuals who plan to attend as designated drivers.
“The designated driver ticket is $25, and that will get them access to all the water and sodas, and the delicious food,” Halter explained. “The VIP tickets are $65 and the general admission tickets are $45. Last year was well attended, and I hope that this year is even better.”
Taylor said he most looks forward to seeing the reactions of people who sample all the different brews.
“It’s the same as it is with any craftsman of any kind,” Taylor remarked. “It’s so rewarding when you see that someone genuinely enjoys what you’ve made.
“I love it when someone doesn’t have any experience with drinking craft beer, and maybe they only have had a mass-produced beer. For someone like that to try a local brew and realize just how fantastic it can be, is very rewarding. I always look forward to that.”
