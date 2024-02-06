Brewery run by Busch heir going out of business

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri brewery making Kraftig beer, operated by an heir to the family founding Anheuser-Busch, is going out of business.

The William K. Busch Brewing Co. announced the decision Wednesday, citing market demand. Busch said in a statement he hopes to eventually return to the brewery business.

"I've always been passionate about brewing, because it's in my blood," Busch said in a statement posted on the company's Facebook page.