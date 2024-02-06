Breaking: Trump guilty of felony crimes in New York hush money trial

Donald Trump, former president of the United States, was found guilty of 34 felony charges in New York state court Thursday, May 30.
He was charged with 34 felonies, and the jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges.
At the heart of the charges are reimbursements paid to Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in exchange for not going public with her claim about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.
Prosecutors say the reimbursements were falsely logged as “legal expenses” to hide the true nature of the transactions.
Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, charges which are punishable by up to four years in prison. He has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.
The case is the first of Trump's four indictments to reach trial and is the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president.
