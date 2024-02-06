Breaking: Trump guilty of felony crimes in New York hush money trial

Donald Trump, former president of the United States, was found guilty of 34 felony charges in New York state court Thursday, May 30.

He was charged with 34 felonies, and the jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges.

At the heart of the charges are reimbursements paid to Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in exchange for not going public with her claim about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.