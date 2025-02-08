When the announcement for the first girls’ basketball team at Kelly High School was made in 1974, school officials weren’t sure what the response would be.

But by the time tryouts began, 47 girls filled the gym, seizing the chance to compete, to wear the maroon and gold with pride, and to resurrect a sport that had been silenced since World War II.

“50 years ago, you didn’t have the women’s teams,” said Sherri Simmons, guard from 1974 to 1978. “So we played at recess with the boys, and it was competitive. When they told us we were getting a team, we were just happy to get the chance to play.”

During a recent Senior Night win, the Lady Hawks not only celebrated the current team but also paid tribute to the revolutionaries who helped launch the program, as this season marks the golden anniversary of Kelly girls' basketball.

In the lobby, a table displayed trophies, newspaper clippings, and a mannequin dressed in one of the red leisure pant suits worn by the first team. It was a simple but meaningful reminder of the program’s history, capturing both the competitive spirit and the unique identity of those early teams.

“The things we did were important,” said Terri Dempster, a forward from 1974 to 1978. “I’ve shared all those stories with my sons about how we brought the sport back to the Bootheel. But the main thing, looking back, is how much fun everything was. We just enjoyed being together and playing basketball. We were all such good friends.”

The creation of the team was a turning point for girls’ sports in Southeast Missouri. While girls’ basketball teams had been active in the region before World War II, the war and gas rationing led to their dissolution.

It was Dempster, who inadvertently set the wheels in motion for the establishment of the girls' team.

“The superintendent had told someone on the school board that if my parents gave permission, I could try out for the boys’ team and he would approve it,” Dempster said. So my parents came down and I was told everything was set up for me to practice with the team that day.”

However, the superintendent later discovered that basketball was considered a contact sport, and Dempster would not be allowed to play in games even if she made the team.

This revelation led to the announcement of a meeting for any girls interested in playing basketball, and the rest is history.

“We had 47 people that went out for the team,” said Karma Beardslee, a forward from 1974 to 1977. “Then they started running us and we got down to 13 fast.”

The Lady Hawks’ first season was a proving ground for their toughness and talent. With an 11-3 record, they stormed through competition, finishing second in regionals. The next year, they claimed the district title and faced Lindbergh—an oversized opponent in the pre-classication era. That game marked Kelly’s only loss of the season.

“They had more people in their senior class than we had in our whole school,” Simmons said.

The third year of the program saw the Lady Hawks finish fourth in Class AA in 1977, a remarkable achievement for a team still finding its footing. By the fourth season, they had built on that success, finishing second in 1978, proving their rise was no fluke.

With each passing year, the Lady Hawks established themselves as a true powerhouse in the state, pushing the boundaries of what was expected of a young program.