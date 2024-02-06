Police in Lewiston, Maine, are investigating what reports are calling a "mass casualty event" at several locations.
National media outlets are reporting 22 dead and 50-60 injured.
The locations where the shootings took place were a Walmart distribution facility, a bar and another location.
The suspect is still at large, as of 9:30 p.m.
This is a breaking story. More details will be forthcoming.
