Break a virtual leg, pull up a virtual chair and take it all in

Updates! Updates! I have updates!

I've been waiting to write that for what feels like forever but has actually been closer to "a little more than a month." I don't know about you, but time has lost all meaning for me. Is it Wednesday as I write this? Is it last week, or October? I'm pretty sure it's spring time, judging by the warmer temperatures and greener leaves. Pretty sure.

With the earth and nature waking back up, so too are some tentative signs of reopening appearing. I'll add my voice to the thousands of much more qualified people saying the same, but please, be cautious while you're rejoining the rest of the world. Masks, hand sanitizer, staying in if you're sick: It's all important.

Mike Renick

Cape Girardeau musician Mike Renick, frontman for The Mike Renick Band and solo artist, held an informal music session Friday night on Facebook Live. The session was just him and his children singing together, he said, and it was a fun night.

Renick joins a slew of other musicians who are taking their music online, on Facebook Live, Instagram, and other platforms.

The show must go on ... LINE!

Hevan Leon and mother Tamara Holt started Between the Scenes Studios in Jackson when Leon was just 19. Now, at 23, Leon is directing a virtual production for the studio.

Auditions are underway, but instead of an in-person casting call, auditioners are asked to submit a cideo of themselves singing 35 to 40 seconds of a song or monologue of their choice. These can be from radio, television, or musical theater, Leon added.

"This time around, we're keeping our audition standards very relaxed so that we may encourage anyone to be involved," Leon said.

Videos may be posted to YouTube as an unlisted video, and a link should be sent to auditionbts@gmail.com.