Brazil's minister of agriculture meets with local farmers

KELSO, Mo. — Although many farmers in the U.S. see Brazil as a major competitor in the world agriculture market, farmers in both countries appear to have a great deal in common, according to the head of Brazil’s agriculture department.

Tereza Cristina Dias was in Kelso on Monday where she met with about a dozen area farmers to discuss agricultural differences and similarities in the U.S. and Brazil.

Dias, a farmer herself, was the guest of Kenny LeGrand and his brother, Randy LeGrand, third-generation farmers who operate LeGrand Brothers Agri Business, a large row-crop farm near Kelso.

Dias was in the area to visit her daughter and son-in-law, Guilherme and Ana Esteves, and 4-year-old grandson, Edwardo, who live in Cape Girardeau.

For Dias, the family visit gave her an opportunity to have an informal conversation with a group of American farmers to get a sense of their concerns as well as areas of common interest.

“We all want a free market system like anybody else,” said Randy LeGrand. He and others in the room said they view Brazil as both a competitor in terms of world agricultural trade as well as a potential ally from the perspective of opening new markets for both country’s crops.

“It’s good to be here as a farmer to talk with other farmers and exchange experiences,” said Dias, as interpreted by her son-in-law.

Brazil’s agriculture industry has expanded significantly in recent years. Once a major importer of grains, livestock and other agricultural products, Brazil now has approximately 161.5 million acres of farmland and is among the world’s largest exporters of coffee, soybeans, beef and crop-based ethanol. Other major Brazilian crops include sugar cane and cashews.

As a result of the trade tensions between the United States and China, Brazil has stepped in to fill some of China’s need for agricultural products, including soybeans.

“Do you consider China a friend?” one of the farmers asked Dias.

“Sure,” she answered.

Trade disagreements with China have “killed the soybean market,” according to Kenny LeGrand, who gives President Donald Trump credit for “standing up” to China, “Somebody had to do it and bite the bullet.”