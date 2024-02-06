Bras, Breasts and How They Fit Together

They nourish, they jiggle, they hang low and high, and we are thankful when we find out theyï¿½re healthy ï¿½ these are breasts weï¿½re talking about, and they come in all shapes and sizes.

This can make shopping for bras a nightmare.

From buying the wrong size to not knowing what works best for your breast shape (yep, there are specific breast shapes), bra shopping can be a challenge.

But what is it about this task that makes women everywhere want to dive back underneath the covers screaming, "Oh no, not today?ï¿½

For many women, the reluctance to go bra shopping comes from not knowing what style or size to buy, or from spending money in the past on bras that never get worn.

A study in 2008 by bra manufacturer Triumph found that 80 percent of women wear the wrong bra style or size for their breast type. So how do you know if youï¿½re wearing the wrong bra?

According to Kriste Martin, owner of Perfect Fit Bra Boutique in downtown Cape Girardeau, usually comfort level (or lack of) is the first sign you're not wearing the right bra size or style.

Things that should not happen when wearing bras:

1. Tugging, pulling and readjusting

2. Underwires poking and pressing into breast tissue

3. Bands that are not parallel to your back

So just how important is a properly fitted bra? In one word ï¿½ very. Wearing the wrong bra is not only uncomfortable, it can make you look heavier and lead to physical ailments such as headaches and backaches.

From demi to balconette to push-up, the styles and shapes of bras vary, and not all styles are meant for all breast shapes and sizes. ï¿½Some styles are only manufactured up to a certain size range,ï¿½ Martin says.

Good news, though, for all you larger-busted ladies out there: the industry is becoming more inclusive, according to Martin. ï¿½We are starting to see styles that once were only available in smaller sizes, such as the bralette or the strapless bra. At one time it was very difficult to purchase a strapless bra in sizes over a 38 DD. Now strapless bras come in a wide range of sizes, and are quite supportive.ï¿½

Ready to finally own a bra that fits? Consider having a professional fitting. Itï¿½s relatively painless. A few questions, measurements and trying on of styles for your breast shape with the guidance of someone trained to spot a properly fitted bra, and you'll be on your way.

So before you dole out another penny of your hard-earned money for something you'll never wear, take time to have a professional find the right bra for you. You'll be glad you did. Trust us.

---

Bra issues decoded

Here are a few telltale signs you are wearing the wrong size bra and tips on how you can fix the problem:

__Problem:__ Your cups spilleth over.

__Solution:__ Try going up a cup size and bending over when putting the bra on, to ensure all of your breasts are in the cups.

__Problem:__ The straps are painful.

__Solution:__ The straps and the band need to be working together. If the straps are doing all the work, try going down a band size.

__Problem:__ It LOOKS like you have back fat.

__Solution:__ Donï¿½t panic! Itï¿½s not fat; itï¿½s a too small band size on your bra.

__Problem:__ You can slide the band up and down.

__Solution:__ The band is supposed to be doing part of the heavy lifting in partnership with the straps, so if you can move it up and down, itï¿½s not pulling its weight in the relationship. Try going down a band size.

__Problem:__ All your bras are exactly the same size.