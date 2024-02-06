Branson mask debate wades into Nazis and conspiracy theories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri tourist town of Branson postponed a vote on whether to impose a mask ordinance after residents repeated deep suspicions of public health experts, the health care system and data tracking the spread of COVID-19.

One woman wore a wedding veil Thursday as a face shield and warned against moving toward a socialist society. Another brought a sign calling out the mayor for his "mask asphyxiation orders," The Kansas City Star reports.

The board of aldermen will meet July 28 to take up the ordinance again. But it was clear that it will face an uphill battle.

"Excuse me if I sound a little punch drunk, I'm freaking tired," said Branson Alderman Bill Skains about 7 1/2 hours into the nearly 81/2-hour meeting and after nearly 40 members of the public had spoken. "It is just absurd the things that I've heard. Some of the wackiest stuff I've ever heard in my life -- over wearing a mask."

One resident, wearing a hat and T-shirt that read, "Tyranny Response Team," said the coronavirus was "artificially created" in a North Carolina lab to make money for a company "in cahoots" with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least three people likened mask mandates to the Holocaust that killed millions of Jews and other Europeans.