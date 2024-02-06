Branson attraction sues man over TripAdvisor review

BRANSON, Mo. -- Owners of a southwestern Missouri attraction are suing a Kansas cattle rancher over a review he wrote on TripAdvisor.

Randy Winchester initially left a three-star review about Bigfoot on the Strip after visiting the Branson "fun park" with his daughter in March, the Springfield News-Leader reported. The attraction includes thrill rides, a mini-golf course and a tour of Bigfoot Farms and its cattle.

"All in all a decent experience, but had we paid more than the $10, I would have been disappointed," Winchester said in his review. He wrote about spending five to 10 minutes feeding cattle on the tour, as well as seeing "maybe 10 of the cows."

Winchester said a man identifying himself as an owner of the attraction repeatedly contacted him and his daughter to complain about the review after it was posted on the travel website. Winchester then changed his review to one star.

"I have significant reservations regarding any business run by someone who seems to think it is an acceptable business practice to contact family members and associates of a reviewer because they seem to be unhappy with a review," he said.