Bradley Skelton: He took someone else's place

Staff Sgt. Bradley Skelton wasn't supposed to be in Iraq in February 2008.

His military career had ended, and he had lived through a tour of duty in Iraq before.

But when the 1138th Engineer Co. of the Missouri Army National Guard got its order to mobilize as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Skelton felt a tug.

Family and friends said he knew many of the soldiers preparing to deploy to the war zone, and he believed his experience could help.

A single man, Skelton, 40, told others he would take the place of someone who had a spouse and children. It just seemed like the right thing to do.

Charlie and Carrie Skelton have a memorial to their nephew, Brad Skelton, at their Gordonville home. Southeast Missourian

A cousin, Steve Skelton, said Bradley Skelton mentioned a specific soldier in whose stead he would return to Iraq.

"He just felt an opportunity calling for him to go to keep somebody else from having to go over there," he explained. "If you knew Brad, you would understand what his motives were for a lot of things."

And so, Bradley Skelton did what he felt like he had to: He volunteered.

On Feb. 6, 2008, in Baghdad, the vehicle he was in struck a roadside bomb.

He died.

Carrie Skelton, right, dabs at her eyes while standing with her husband Charlie at the grave of their nephew Bradley Skelton Friday afternoon, February 6, 2009, at Christ Lutheran Church cemetery in Gordonville. More than 70 people attended the memorial service for Skelton, who died when hit by an IED while serving in Iraq one year ago. Skelton's cousins Bryan Skelton, left, and his father Keith Skelton. Southeast Missourian

In the hours leading up to Bradley Skelton's death, half a world away from Iraq, violent storms wreaked havoc in Southeast Missouri. Todd Blattel, Skelton family friend, said he and his wife were attending a basketball game at Saxony Lutheran High School that night and spent part of the evening in a locker room after authorities issued a tornado warning for the area. The next day, the call came with news of the soldier's death, even as he and many others in the area had begun rebuilding and repair in the storm's aftermath.

A freak ice storm then pummeled the region, compounding logistical challenges in advance of the soldier's funeral.