Last week, Southeast Missouri State University confirmed Brad Sheriff, vice president of Finance and Administration, will be leaving the university as of Sunday, March 31, after spending three and a half years in the position.

Sheriff didn't give a reason why he is stepping down from his position, instead choosing to focus on the accomplishments he and his team made during his tenure. Despite leaving the university, he and his family plan to stay in the Cape Girardeau area.

"Rather than talk about why I've decided to step down, I'd rather just take the opportunity to sort of reflect on those achievements," Sheriff said. "Now, in terms of what's next for me, I don't know yet. I'm exploring a number of different possibilities, but I don't know yet what the landing spot is going to look like. What I do know is that we are not leaving at this time. Our daughter is still in high school here. We really enjoy the community, and we have a church that we love. So whatever it is, we're still going to be local."

As the vice president of Finance and Administration, in addition to managing all of SEMO's finances, Sheriff oversaw the facilities management, human resources, information technology and public safety departments, as well as the Show Me Center. While it may be a tall task to juggle all of those responsibilities, Sheriff credited the team around him for being able to pull it off.

"A lot of it comes down to the team that you have around you," he said. "When I think of things like IT and HR and public safety, I understand them at a high level. The people who report to me who run them, they understand them at a level of depth that I count on. I very much have to look to the expertise of my team and the people around me. The people that are doing, frankly, most of the real work day to day, whether that's patrolling the campus, getting searches done, recording accounting transactions or whatever the case may be."

Some of the accomplishments of the Finance and Administration team during Sheriff's tenure include implementing flexible work options for university staff, enhancing the security of university data, rebuilding the south grandstands of Houck Field within a tight timeline while hosting all scheduled home games during construction and updating financial practices and business processes across the division.

"I think the thing I am most proud of is enhancing the visibility into the institution's finances that we've been able to create," Sheriff said. "I think almost any faculty or staff member on campus would probably tell you they know more about our financial situation, how our finances work, now than they did four years ago. I think it's incredibly important to bring people that information and help them to understand it, because it's the context for so much decision-making that has to happen."

SEMO president Carlos Vargas and Sheriff are expected to work together to find someone to assume the position, either on an interim or permanent basis. Sheriff said he hopes whoever steps into the role has a strong background in university finance.

"I think my biggest wish, in terms of whether it's interim or permanent, is that it's someone who has solid experience in doing this kind of work," Sheriff said. "Someone who's been a CFO and a chief administrative officer at a university in the past, so that they can come in and, as much as possible, hit the ground running."