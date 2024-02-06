Southeast Missouri State University vice president of Finance and Administration Brad Sheriff will be stepping down from his position, university officials confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Sheriff — who will be leaving the university as of Sunday, March 31 — has served in the vice president role since Aug. 1, 2020, when he succeeded Kathy Mangels. Mangels held the position from 2006 to 2020.
According to Tonya Wells, assistant vice president for Marketing and Communications, Sheriff will work directly with SEMO president Carlos Vargas and others to "initiate a search and to address operations in his division on an interim basis upon his departure."
In addition to his financial responsibilities, Sheriff was recently reappointed to the River Campus Board of Managers through Dec. 1, 2026.
