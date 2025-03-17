Boys & Girls Club offers refuge for children after tornado devastation

Camp Days: A Safe Haven for Children

The Camp Days will take place at the Middie School Campus, operating Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until schools are back in session. Poplar Bluff has canceled school for the week as assessment of the situation continues.

Drop-off times are between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. The program includes breakfast and lunch, ensuring that children receive nutritious meals while participating in fun and engaging activities. No pre-registration is required, making it easy for families to access this support, families have been told.

For more information about the Camp Days or to address any questions, families can contact the Boys & Girls Club administration office at 573-776-1690.