Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri hires new director

Allen Treece is the new executive director of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri, according to a news release.

Treece assumed the role Feb. 5 after a search following former director Carol Childersï¿½ exit effective Oct. 25.

Operations leader Stephanie Schuchart assumed day-to-day operations responsibilities while the search was conducted, according to an earlier Southeast Missourian story.

Treece was selected unanimously by the board as the ideal candidate for the executive director position out of more than 60 candidates, according to the release.

He has previous executive director experience with the Boys & Girls Club of America, as head of the Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah, Kentucky, according to the release.

ï¿½My passion is serving youth and helping kids fulfill their true potential despite whatever challenges they are facing in life,ï¿½ Treece said in the release.