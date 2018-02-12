All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 12, 2018

Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri hires new director

Allen Treece is the new executive director of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri, according to a news release. Treece assumed the role Feb. 5 after a search following former director Carol Childersï¿½ exit effective Oct. 25. Operations leader Stephanie Schuchart assumed day-to-day operations responsibilities while the search was conducted, according to an earlier Southeast Missourian story...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Allen Treece is the new executive director of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri, according to a news release.

Treece assumed the role Feb. 5 after a search following former director Carol Childersï¿½ exit effective Oct. 25.

Operations leader Stephanie Schuchart assumed day-to-day operations responsibilities while the search was conducted, according to an earlier Southeast Missourian story.

Treece was selected unanimously by the board as the ideal candidate for the executive director position out of more than 60 candidates, according to the release.

He has previous executive director experience with the Boys & Girls Club of America, as head of the Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah, Kentucky, according to the release.

ï¿½My passion is serving youth and helping kids fulfill their true potential despite whatever challenges they are facing in life,ï¿½ Treece said in the release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Treece continued, ï¿½I am more than honored and extremely excited to be named the new executive director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri. We have many things to accomplish, many youth to serve and we need to keep the momentum moving forward.ï¿½

ï¿½Allen has already begun the work of engaging with the community, board members, staff and school leadership to develop and continue growth strategies for the Club,ï¿½ Bilal Rashid, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri board chair, stated in the release. ï¿½Allen will continue on the success of the current staff who have worked so hard these past 12 months to open new sites, grow membership and develop school relations. We are thrilled he accepted the position and look forward with great anticipation to what this team will accomplish.ï¿½

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

1913-15 Whitener St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commis...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 18
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy