Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri hires new director

Allen Treece is the new executive director of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri, according to a news release.
Treece assumed the role Feb. 5 after a search following former director Carol Childersï¿½ exit effective Oct. 25.
Operations leader Stephanie Schuchart assumed day-to-day operations responsibilities while the search was conducted, according to an earlier Southeast Missourian story.
Treece was selected unanimously by the board as the ideal candidate for the executive director position out of more than 60 candidates, according to the release.
He has previous executive director experience with the Boys & Girls Club of America, as head of the Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah, Kentucky, according to the release.
ï¿½My passion is serving youth and helping kids fulfill their true potential despite whatever challenges they are facing in life,ï¿½ Treece said in the release.
Treece continued, ï¿½I am more than honored and extremely excited to be named the new executive director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri. We have many things to accomplish, many youth to serve and we need to keep the momentum moving forward.ï¿½
ï¿½Allen has already begun the work of engaging with the community, board members, staff and school leadership to develop and continue growth strategies for the Club,ï¿½ Bilal Rashid, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri board chair, stated in the release. ï¿½Allen will continue on the success of the current staff who have worked so hard these past 12 months to open new sites, grow membership and develop school relations. We are thrilled he accepted the position and look forward with great anticipation to what this team will accomplish.ï¿½
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
1913-15 Whitener St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.