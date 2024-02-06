The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri and Cape First Church's House of Hope ministry are teaming up to provide a trial run of after-school programming and mentorship services for students in Cape Girardeau's south side.

Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri executive director Allen Treece said Thursday the pilot program would build on House of Hope's existing community outreach efforts.

"Their Wednesday services are really well-attended," Treece said, adding he was able to discuss the forthcoming program with about 70 kids Wednesday night at House of Hope's service. "Both parties are really excited about it."

The program, he said, will be focused on fourth-graders, capped at 50 children and would entail a slate of programming similar to that on offer at the two other Boys and Girls Club sites in the region, including homework assistance, recreational programs and mentorship opportunities.

It will begin in January and run through May 2019, at which point it will be re-evaluated, Treece said.

"We're hoping to find out, logistically, what are the chances this could be a successful long-term partnership moving forward?" Treece said. "I think that's what our local government wants to see when they talk about purpose-built communities is groups coming together and trying to work together."