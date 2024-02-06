PERRYVILLE, Mo. — In second grade, Lucas Fritsche noticed some of his friends couldn't play on his school's playground like the rest of the kids did. His friend with spina bifida, Arawin Schroeder, could only use the swings and slides.

"When I saw that, I raced out of my classroom to the principal's office," Lucas said.

Lucas, diagnosed with high-functioning autism at age 5, wanted everyone to have fun at recess.

Six years later, Lucas, now 14, has helped open an all-inclusive playground in Perryville for children of all capabilities.

The playground resides in Robert J. Midget Memorial Park at 107 S. French Lane off Highway 51 — right across from Hoeckele's Bakery and Deli, which Lucas is quick to point out as his favorite place for breakfast.

Lucas Fritsche, 14, with his mother, Jennifer, and brother Landon, 3, at a new all-inclusive playground in Perryville, Missouri. Since second grade, Lucas wanted to build a playground all children, regardless of disabilities, could enjoy. Monica Obradovic

Other than Lucas' imagination, the playground is the result of several partnerships and a $500,000 fundraising effort.

"We are very proud of him," Jennifer Fritsche, Lucas' mom said. "To have people rally around his idea and actually make it happen was very, very awesome."

The playground opened to the public earlier this month, but a grand opening celebration will be held Saturday.

Already, neighborhood kids and their families have come to slide down its slides and climb up its ropes.

"I can't believe this actually happened," Lucas said.

Lucas can still remember that day in second grade when he had his big idea. He tried to give his principal a $100 bill to add more equipment to his school's playground.