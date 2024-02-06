PERRYVILLE, Mo. — In second grade, Lucas Fritsche noticed some of his friends couldn't play on his school's playground like the rest of the kids did. His friend with spina bifida, Arawin Schroeder, could only use the swings and slides.
"When I saw that, I raced out of my classroom to the principal's office," Lucas said.
Lucas, diagnosed with high-functioning autism at age 5, wanted everyone to have fun at recess.
Six years later, Lucas, now 14, has helped open an all-inclusive playground in Perryville for children of all capabilities.
The playground resides in Robert J. Midget Memorial Park at 107 S. French Lane off Highway 51 — right across from Hoeckele's Bakery and Deli, which Lucas is quick to point out as his favorite place for breakfast.
Other than Lucas' imagination, the playground is the result of several partnerships and a $500,000 fundraising effort.
"We are very proud of him," Jennifer Fritsche, Lucas' mom said. "To have people rally around his idea and actually make it happen was very, very awesome."
The playground opened to the public earlier this month, but a grand opening celebration will be held Saturday.
Already, neighborhood kids and their families have come to slide down its slides and climb up its ropes.
"I can't believe this actually happened," Lucas said.
Lucas can still remember that day in second grade when he had his big idea. He tried to give his principal a $100 bill to add more equipment to his school's playground.
Jennifer said Lucas came home that night telling her he had to build a playground. So, she called Unlimited Play, a not-for-profit in St. Louis that helps plan and design fully-accessible playgrounds.
Before then, the only all-inclusive playground Jennifer knew of was Melaina's Magical Playland in Cape Girardeau. She sometimes took Lucas there to play.
The Perryville playground's design models a concept called "parallel play." Structures built side by side allow kids of all capabilities to play together.
"If someone's in a wheelchair going up a ramp and playing, someone can go across the rope next to them at the same time," Jennifer said. "They're still engaging and getting to know each other."
Features of the playground include a non-static slide that doesn't disturb a child's hearing aids, and small holes forming different shapes in the playground's ramping cast shadows on the playground's floor to stimulate imagination.
Lucas sat-in on design meetings for the playground with Unlimited Play staff. A treehouse on one end of the playground was his idea.
The Fritsches' family and friends did most of the playground's construction in their free time, according to Jennifer.
But the work is not done quite yet.
Jennifer said they've started fundraising for a second phase of the project. The family aims to raise $180,000 to build swings, a zip line and quiet grove adjacent to the existing playground.
When he grows up, Lucas wants to continue to find ways to inspire people.
"I'm going to be an advertising for Unlimited Play, who helped me make my playground," Lucas said.
The grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the playground will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Lucas and his longtime friend Arawin will cut the ribbon.