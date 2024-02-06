Boy Scouts gear up for food drive

Scouting for Food, the Boy Scouts’ annual food drive, will be held in November as usual, the Greater St. Louis Area Council of Boy Scouts of America announced.

Nov. 14, thousands of Scouts will deliver blue Scouting for Food bags throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

A week later, Nov. 21, Scouts will return to collect the bags, filled with donated canned goods and other nonperishable items.

Scouts will take donations directly to local food pantries.