Boy pleads guilty to fatal stabbing at Kansas City school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another student at a Kansas City middle school last year.

The boy, whose name has not been released, pleaded guilty Monday in Family Court to voluntary manslaughter, according to a Jackson County Court spokeswoman.

He was charged after 14-year-old Manuel Guzman was found injured in a bathroom at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City on April 12, 2022, and died at a hospital.