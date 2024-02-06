All sections
April 13, 2023

Boy pleads guilty to fatal stabbing at Kansas City school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another student at a Kansas City middle school last year. The boy, whose name has not been released, pleaded guilty Monday in Family Court to voluntary manslaughter, according to a Jackson County Court spokeswoman...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing another student at a Kansas City middle school last year.

The boy, whose name has not been released, pleaded guilty Monday in Family Court to voluntary manslaughter, according to a Jackson County Court spokeswoman.

He was charged after 14-year-old Manuel Guzman was found injured in a bathroom at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City on April 12, 2022, and died at a hospital.

The boy, who was 14 at the time Guzman was killed, was initially charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The boy is being detained at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center. He will have a disposition hearing May 17 to determine his future treatment.

Police said the two boys had a confrontation but have never publicly disclosed a possible motive for the stabbing.

State News
