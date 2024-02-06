Boxing ring helps St. Louis police officer fulfill dream

ST. LOUIS -- Tawanna Simms had wanted to be a cheerleader when she was 12 years old, a dream her single mother couldn't make true for her while rearing five children in a public-housing complex.

So she stepped into a boxing ring instead at the free recreation center that was within walking distance. Boxing would change her life.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported her skills caught the attention of local boxing coach Kenny Loehr and then St. Louis Police Maj. Jerry Leyshock. The two had her spar with female police officers training for a Thanksgiving Eve tradition, Budweiser's Guns N Hoses. The event features firefighters boxing police officers to raise money for a not-for-profit group that supports families of fallen first responders.

She secretly listened as they swapped stories about their jobs, and told Leyshock she wanted to be a police officer someday.