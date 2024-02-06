Box truck police chase ends in Poplar Bluff; deputies hurt

A pursuit involving an alleged stolen vehicle and law enforcement officers from five Missouri law enforcement agencies ended with a 30-year-old St. Louis woman in custody and two Ripley County deputies in an emergency room.

Doniphan and Poplar Bluff police officers, as well as deputies from Butler and Ripley counties and the state Highway Patrol, all took part in the chase, which began in Doniphan and ended in Poplar Bluff. In Butler County, the woman is facing third-degree assault on special victims (law enforcement officers), endangering the welfare of children and resisting arrest by fleeing, said Butler County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Derek House.

The juveniles in the vehicle were her children.

House said Doniphan and Ripley County may be adding their own charges.

In Butler County, the vehicular assault on law enforcement officers is from striking the officers with the truck.

"We didn't get any damage to any of our vehicles or anything, but she was putting us in clear danger, endangering the welfare of a child times two and then resisting arrest by fleeing," House said.

The incident started Thursday in Doniphan when a tow truck company tried to take possession of a 2021 GMC box truck registered in Indiana by Penske Truck Leasing Co. and reported stolen. Doniphan authorities said Kimberly L. Worley, 30, of St. Louis jumped into the truck and drove away.