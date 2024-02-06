Box truck police chase ends in Poplar Bluff; deputies hurt

A pursuit involving an alleged stolen vehicle and law enforcement officers from five Missouri law enforcement agencies ended with a 30-year-old St. Louis woman in custody and two Ripley County deputies in an emergency room.
Doniphan and Poplar Bluff police officers, as well as deputies from Butler and Ripley counties and the state Highway Patrol, all took part in the chase, which began in Doniphan and ended in Poplar Bluff. In Butler County, the woman is facing third-degree assault on special victims (law enforcement officers), endangering the welfare of children and resisting arrest by fleeing, said Butler County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Derek House.
The juveniles in the vehicle were her children.
House said Doniphan and Ripley County may be adding their own charges.
In Butler County, the vehicular assault on law enforcement officers is from striking the officers with the truck.
"We didn't get any damage to any of our vehicles or anything, but she was putting us in clear danger, endangering the welfare of a child times two and then resisting arrest by fleeing," House said.
The incident started Thursday in Doniphan when a tow truck company tried to take possession of a 2021 GMC box truck registered in Indiana by Penske Truck Leasing Co. and reported stolen. Doniphan authorities said Kimberly L. Worley, 30, of St. Louis jumped into the truck and drove away.
"After Ripley County deputies heard Doniphan police were in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle, the deputies joined in the pursuit. When it went to 160 and 67 ... Highway Patrol tried to do spike strips," Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton said. "The suspect drove around them. Doniphan PD terminated at that time, and Ripley County continued the pursuit by following the vehicle on 67 North.
"When it reached the front of Heartland Express and stopped at the stop light, two Ripley County deputies ran up and tried to open the driver's door, then the suspect swerved and struck both the deputies, then she continued on."
The two Ripley County deputies were transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center emergency room for X-rays and scans, which determined they had no broken bones but were scratched and bruised. They were released after treatment.
Butler County Sheriff's officers and Poplar Bluff police officers joined the pursuit from Highway 67 to Business 67, to Westwood Boulevard, to Maud Street, back to Westwood and then onto Pine, said House. Deputies were able to apprehend her on Highway 60 and NN.
According to House, deputies were able to stop her by boxing the vehicle, forcing her off the roadway and bringing her to a slow stop. The driver was taken into custody.
Officers believe she may have rented the truck in St. Louis and when it was not returned on time, it was reported stolen.
Doniphan authorities said they believe the truck contained all of her belongings and she was in the process of trying to find a place to live.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.