Barbara Lohr's impact can be seen throughout Jackson, but starting Monday, the former Jackson mayor will be honored for something other than her work -- her life.

Lohr died last Tuesday while on vacation with family at Walt Disney World in Florida. She was 83.

She served four terms as the mayor of Jackson from 2007 to 2015, and is remembered by many as "the first lady of Jackson."

Next week, Jackson merchants and business owners will honor Lohr by hanging wreaths throughout uptown Jackson.

"There's an old historic tradition of putting a wreath on a family store that lost a family member," Carla Jordan, executive director of the Cape Girardeau County History Center said. "We're all in a deep state of mourning, so we decided to partner together."

The wreath laying is a joint effort between the history center, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and local merchants.

Starting Monday, businesses throughout uptown Jackson will hang wreaths throughout the town with red and black ribbons on them with the words, "In loving memory of Barbara Lohr" printed on them.

People have already begun hanging bows on Jackson's historic lightposts.

Lohr moved to Jackson with her late husband, Bob, in 1963. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) where her husband taught football.

Lohr, a fierce advocate for the city of Jackson and SEMO, always wore red, according to Lisa Walker.