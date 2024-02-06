Barbara Lohr's impact can be seen throughout Jackson, but starting Monday, the former Jackson mayor will be honored for something other than her work -- her life.
Lohr died last Tuesday while on vacation with family at Walt Disney World in Florida. She was 83.
She served four terms as the mayor of Jackson from 2007 to 2015, and is remembered by many as "the first lady of Jackson."
Next week, Jackson merchants and business owners will honor Lohr by hanging wreaths throughout uptown Jackson.
"There's an old historic tradition of putting a wreath on a family store that lost a family member," Carla Jordan, executive director of the Cape Girardeau County History Center said. "We're all in a deep state of mourning, so we decided to partner together."
The wreath laying is a joint effort between the history center, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and local merchants.
Starting Monday, businesses throughout uptown Jackson will hang wreaths throughout the town with red and black ribbons on them with the words, "In loving memory of Barbara Lohr" printed on them.
People have already begun hanging bows on Jackson's historic lightposts.
Lohr moved to Jackson with her late husband, Bob, in 1963. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) where her husband taught football.
Lohr, a fierce advocate for the city of Jackson and SEMO, always wore red, according to Lisa Walker.
"It was like her uniform," Walker said.
Walker co-owns High Street Station gift shop in Jackson with her sister.
Lohr served as mayor when Walker and her sister opened their store 17 years ago. Walker first met Lohr when she walked into High Street Station to welcome her.
"She was kind of the unofficial welcome wagon," Walker said. "She was always the first one to welcome you and greet you and make you feel a part of this town."
It's nearly impossible to quantity Lohr's impact on Jackson, according to Janna Clifton, executive director of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.
During Lohr's decades-long career, she served on the board of the Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission. She represented Ward 1 on the Jackson Board of Aldermen from 2002 to 2007. She also served on several other boards, including the Jackson Industrial Development Co. and the SEMO Regional Planning Commission.
Clifton remembers Lohr as a hard worker, one who never faltered in her work. She describes the former Jackson Mayor -- the first woman to hold the position -- in one word: "Leader."
"It's amazing to me, all that she did," Clifton said. "She really paved the way for a woman in leadership."
Owners of the boutique Cobblestone Corner posted a sign on the gift shop's storefront saying, "We've got it from here."
"She can rest in peace knowing she's worked hard to get Jackson to this point," Clifton said. "But we've got it from here."
Those interested in receiving a wreath to honor of Barbara Lohr may contact the Cape Girardeau County History Center at (573) 979-5170 or message the center on its Facebook page.
