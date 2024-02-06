Bowlers raise money for Jackson Lanes

Attendees bowl during a fundraiser for Jackson Lanes on Monday, Feb. 6, at West Park Lanes in Cape Girardeau. Insurance investigators said the Jackson facility sustained an electrical fire Dec. 28. West Park Lanes general manager Darryl James said bowlers paid $40 per person to participate with more than $6,000 raised. One hundred percent of the proceeds were donated. Jackson Lanes, in a Facebook post following the blaze, said the 12-lane alley at 304 E. Monroe St. is a total loss. Jackson Lanes first opened in 1960. Submitted