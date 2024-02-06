The Tuesday deadline to report official results of the Nov. 3 election to the Missouri Secretary of State was met with time to spare by Cape Girardeau County election officials.

The final numbers, compiled Nov. 9 by the county’s verification board, show little change from those reported election night, with no alteration in the outcome of any race or initiative.

Voter turnout of 73.31% was slightly behind the 2008 election (73.42%) but nearly 3,000 more people participated this year compared to 12 years ago because of higher 2020 registration.

County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said 31 provisional ballots were accepted post-Election Day and 90 other provisionals were rejected.

Eight total ballots from U.S. military voters and from overseas, due by Nov. 6, were accepted and made part of the final count.

Parson and Trump

Gov. Mike Parson, who succeeded to office after the 2018 resignation of Eric Greitens, performed slightly better in Cape Girardeau County than did President Donald Trump.

Parson won 34 of the county’s 36 precincts, losing only the mail-in vote and Cape Girardeau Precinct 2A, compiling 29,127 tallies.

The president won 33 precincts, losing just Cape Girardeau 2A and Cape Girardeau 6B, and the mail-in vote, with 28,907 total votes.

There were 142 true mail-in ballots received — meaning ballots that had to be returned via U.S. Postal Service — and Joe Biden won those decisively, 80% to 14%.

There were 13,990 traditional absentee ballots and Trump won them handily over Biden by a margin of 65.6% to 33.2%.

An election like no other

“At 6 a.m., we had lines (at the polls) everywhere, the longest I’ve ever seen,” said Summers, county clerk and election authority since 2007.

“If we hadn’t had the absentee and mail-in option due to COVID, we would have had 14,000 more people voting in-person and we would have had lines all day long,” she added.

Post-election interest

Summers said that immediately after an election cycle, she typically only gets a few calls from voters.

This year was quite different, she said.