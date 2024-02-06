Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse is a big step closer to opening: Cape Girardeau city staff recently approved building plans for the 1107 Broadway structure.

Owner Carisa Stark said the restaurant could open in spring 2019.

Sheï¿½d hoped to be open before the end of 2018, she said, but that didnï¿½t work out.

Stark said the next step is to get the building ready ï¿½ a new roof, and improvements to HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems are in order.

But then, the fun begins.

ï¿½Bourbon is definitely going to be our focus,ï¿½ Stark said of the Cape Girardeau restaurant.

Stark wonï¿½t duplicate her Perryville, Missouri, restaurant, Mary Jane Burgers & Brew, which offers burgers and craft beers.

The Cape Girardeau restaurant will have smoked meats, and plenty of bourbon, whiskey and more, Stark said.

The bar manager will be Danny Stewart, who has been with Stark as service manager for several years, Stark said.

ï¿½He is super passionate about bourbon,ï¿½ she said, adding they went to Louisville, Kentucky, for the Bourbon Trail ï¿½ both for the experience and for networking, she said.

Another trip is planned for mid-January, she said.

ï¿½Weï¿½ll be putting on our social media what we have up our sleeve,ï¿½ Stark said.

ï¿½We want to have an amazing varietal of all bourbons and whiskeys and scotches,ï¿½ Stark continued.

Not only will bourbon be central to the restaurantï¿½s menu, it will be central to the restaurant itself, Stark said. Part of the second floor has been cut out and the back bar will go all the way to the second-floor ceiling.

Developer Quinn Strong will build ï¿½a work of art,ï¿½ Stark said, calling it ï¿½the most amazing bar setup Iï¿½ve ever seen.ï¿½

Stark said she has collected pulleys, different ironworks and wood to give the interior a distinctive look: industrial, but not cliche.

As to the ambiance, Stark said, sheï¿½s going for the same vibe but a different look at the Cape Girardeau restaurant.

ï¿½At Burgers & Brew, the ambiance is so much of my personality,ï¿½ Stark said. ï¿½Jackson Street Brew Co., itï¿½s also so much my personality, but includes my travels, the Pacific Northwest,ï¿½ she said about another restaurant she owns in Perryville.

But, she added, ï¿½I donï¿½t believe in duplicating any of that.ï¿½

And, she said, sheï¿½s excited to join the downtown scene in Cape Girardeau.

ï¿½I used to work in Cape Girardeau, at the Royal Nï¿½Orleans, and Iï¿½ve always loved the downtown area,ï¿½ Stark said, adding she is deeply impressed with revitalization group Old Town Capeï¿½s work, and the work of so many entrepreneurs.