NewsApril 5, 2023

Both Jackson school propositions fail

Jackson school officials and supporters of two propositions on the Tuesday, April 4, election ballot got none of what they wanted. Proposition I, seeking a $0.47 increase per $100 of assessed valuation for an operating levy centered on teacher salaries, insurance and benefits, required a simple majority for passage. The referendum failed with 2,721 voting "no" and 2,388 voting "yes."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Jackson school officials and supporters of two propositions on the Tuesday, April 4, election ballot got none of what they wanted.

Proposition I, seeking a $0.47 increase per $100 of assessed valuation for an operating levy centered on teacher salaries, insurance and benefits, required a simple majority for passage. The referendum failed with 2,721 voting "no" and 2,388 voting "yes."

Proposition N, requesting a $0.44 hike per $100 of assessed valuation in a general obligation bond issue aimed at capital improvements, needed a supermajority of 57.14% for approval, but did not come close. Prop. N failed with 2,910 casting "no" votes" and 2,198 voting "yes."

Both results are as a result of an unofficial tally released by Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

In a statement released at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jackson superintendent Scott Smith said, "Tonight is very disappointing and disheartening for our students, staff, and school community. We will come together and see what we can do to move forward in the best way possible. We always work with the best interest of our students in mind. We have outstanding teachers and staff members in Jackson. We will continue to do everything we can for them. We want to thank the teachers, staff, parents, and community members that did support Jackson R-2. Although the results were not favorable, we know that many people made time and effort to support their school."

District officials, who chose the initials "I" and "N" as part of its "All In for Jackson" campaign, noted Jackson, Missouri's 37th largest district, had not had a tax increase in 17 years.

Other arguments made by supporters included the following:

  • 103 additional teachers have been hired and nearly 1,000 students have come into Jackson in 10 years.
  • Jackson High School has enrolled 300 additional students compared to five years ago.
  • Prior to Tuesday's vote, among the 50 largest districts in the state, only four had a lower operating levy than Jackson.

Passage of Proposition I, in addition to higher pay for teachers, was expected to help district officials lower class sizes.

Approval of Proposition N would have allowed the district to borrow money for $60 million dollars in projects -- including building improvements, classroom and gymnasium space at North Elementary, a performing arts center and money for enhanced school safety.

Results are unofficial until Summers convenes a "verification board," made up of an equal number of Republican and Democrat election judges.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

