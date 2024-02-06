All sections
NewsFebruary 27, 2018
Botanical garden fears impact of nearby cattle feedlot
KINGSVILLE, Mo. ï¿½ A botanical garden 30 miles east of Kansas City is concerned about the potential effect of a cattle feedlot expansion only 3 miles away.

Tabitha Schmidt, CEO of Powell Gardens near Kingsville, is asking supporters to request a public meeting to discuss the Valley Oaks Steak Co. application to expand its existing operation in Johnson County. The company has asked the state Department of Natural Resources for a permit to expand to process up to 6,999 head of cattle, which would produce about 13,000 tons of manure each year.

Missouri regulations require feedlots to submit an odor plan if they have 7,000 head or more of cattle.

The Kansas City Star reported Greg Caldwell, of the stateï¿½s Water Protection program, said public hearing will be scheduled in this case.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Pertinent address:

Powell Gardens, Kingsville, Mo.

