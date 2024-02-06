Southeast Missouri State University’s Alumni Association honored three people and a local manufacturer Saturday with Distinguished Service Awards at the All Alumni Breakfast, according to a university news release.
Vicki Boren, president of the Alumni Association board of directors from 2013 to 2017, was honored. A retired vocal music teacher, Boren received a Bachelor of Music Education degree in 1971 and a Master of Music Education degree in 1989, both from Southeast, according to the release.
Forrest and Ernestine Kidd moved to Cape Girardeau in the late 1970s and bought a service station at the corner of Broadway and West End Boulevard.
Forrest Kidd graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in biology, and Ernestine Kidd graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in biology education.
The Kidds provided scholarships through the Kidd Family Foundation and the Cape West Rotary Club, and have donated to the university foundation, according to the release.
The TG Missouri plant in Perryville, Missouri, employs about 1,700 people at the facility, making it one of the region's largest employers. The company researches, develops and manufactures rubber- and polymer-based products for the automotive industry.
Southeast and TG Missouri participate in ongoing discussions on a number of fronts, according to the release, including co-curriculum course development, career placement, student-led projects, internships and corporate giving.
