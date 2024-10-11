SIKESTON, Mo. -- The announcement of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo's musical entertainment lineup is traditionally an exciting time of year, and this year promises to be just as unique and exciting.

Set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 in the Sponsor Barn at the Art Saunders Arena on the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds, the annual rodeo lineup announcement event is open for the first time to members of the general public who've purchased tickets in advance.

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo co-chairman Clay Driskill, who sits on the rodeo's board of directors and will serve as rodeo chairman in 2024, discussed how they wanted to do something different from past years for this year's event.

"In the past, we've always partnered with the chamber, and it was a luncheon deal that did stir excitement, but we were looking at a way to appeal to more than just people that can take off for lunch," Driskill said. "We wanted to give a chance for all our patrons to see the announcement live."

Driskill said it was changed since it might be difficult for members to take off and attend the event, and went on to clarify what the event's objective is.

"It's not really a fundraiser," Driskill said. "It's more of an event known for our patrons. We've partnered with the (Sikeston Regional) Chamber to allow them to host a chamber social hour for chamber members before the event."

Driskill said the Chamber members' social hour is open from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to Chamber members only. There will be adult beverages and music playing during the social hour, and the doors will open to the general public at 6 p.m.

"That includes drinks, food and music," he said.

Driskill said the food and drinks are included with ticket purchases, and there will be a catfish dinner and live music.

Driskill said although allowing the general public to attend has been a thought for a while, it was the rodeo board's idea to officially change the event this year.

"The rodeo board said, 'Let's do this,'" said Driskill. "The rodeo has grown over the last five years, basically doubling in revenue. We've really grown from the Sikeston community, so this is a great way for us to say thank you to our sponsors."