SIKESTON, Mo. -- The announcement of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo's musical entertainment lineup is traditionally an exciting time of year, and this year promises to be just as unique and exciting.
Set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 in the Sponsor Barn at the Art Saunders Arena on the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds, the annual rodeo lineup announcement event is open for the first time to members of the general public who've purchased tickets in advance.
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo co-chairman Clay Driskill, who sits on the rodeo's board of directors and will serve as rodeo chairman in 2024, discussed how they wanted to do something different from past years for this year's event.
"In the past, we've always partnered with the chamber, and it was a luncheon deal that did stir excitement, but we were looking at a way to appeal to more than just people that can take off for lunch," Driskill said. "We wanted to give a chance for all our patrons to see the announcement live."
Driskill said it was changed since it might be difficult for members to take off and attend the event, and went on to clarify what the event's objective is.
"It's not really a fundraiser," Driskill said. "It's more of an event known for our patrons. We've partnered with the (Sikeston Regional) Chamber to allow them to host a chamber social hour for chamber members before the event."
Driskill said the Chamber members' social hour is open from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to Chamber members only. There will be adult beverages and music playing during the social hour, and the doors will open to the general public at 6 p.m.
"That includes drinks, food and music," he said.
Driskill said the food and drinks are included with ticket purchases, and there will be a catfish dinner and live music.
Driskill said although allowing the general public to attend has been a thought for a while, it was the rodeo board's idea to officially change the event this year.
"The rodeo board said, 'Let's do this,'" said Driskill. "The rodeo has grown over the last five years, basically doubling in revenue. We've really grown from the Sikeston community, so this is a great way for us to say thank you to our sponsors."
According to Driskill, they usually reach a large number of people on Facebook when they make the announcement live, but they wanted to give the public more.
"We wanted to reach more people face-to-face and see their excitement for the rodeo," Driskill said.
There isn't much Driskill can say about this year's rodeo musical entertainment yet, but he feels the community will be pleased and happy when the lineup is announced.
"You know, we pride ourselves in bringing the biggest names that Nashville and the music industry have to offer at a competitive price for a ticket," Driskill said. "I don't think our fans will be disappointed.
He continued: "For many years -- not just the last couple with rap -- but for many years, we've been able to reach multiple generations of fans with different artists, and this year has a lot of variety as well."
Driskill continued by saying the Jaycees are glad to provide a lot of variety to the community that will reach many generations.
Driskill also added opening the announcement up to general public attendance is the Jaycees' way of thanking patrons and creating excitement in the community. He explained how this is the board's attempt to try new things.
"This is a thank-you event for the patrons," Driskill explained. "We want to have a good time and create excitement. We're always looking to improve in every way, and this is just another way of testing the waters."
Driskill concluded their committee is not afraid to try new things and that this is simply another chance for them to bring more to Southeast Missouri.
Driskill said dinner will start at 6:30 p.m., after which the presentation with the chamber will begin, and the lineup announcement will take place around 7 p.m.
Tickets cost are $20 per ticket for the general public. To purchase a ticket for the event, visit sikestonrodeo.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.