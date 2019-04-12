Bootheel programs attempt to curb rates of diabetes, obesity rates

SIKESTON, Mo. -- As diabetes and obesity rates continue to rise in the Missouri Bootheel, two local programs aim to curb the increase, targeting adults and children.
The Bootheel Health Alliance, a network of health care providers, hopes to improve the wellbeing of residents in the region by increasing awareness, providing education and helping the community make better health choices. The BHA program is for individuals over the age of 18 and is free, taught two hours once a week for eight weeks.
The goals of the program are to decrease risk factors for diabetes and obesity; decrease disparities in obesity rates and diabetes control; improve overall mental health of individuals diagnosed with diabetes and obesity; and implement a community-driven approach to preventing and managing diabetes and obesity.
"It is about increasing awareness of diabetes and that it can be prevented or managed with making lifestyle changes," said Rhonda Diebold, community outreach specialist with Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium. "The members of the community that go through the eight-week program learn more about eating healthy, increasing physical activity, coping with stress and talking with their health care provider."
Diebold said the program focuses a lot with adults on eating healthy, including portion sizes and increasing fruit and vegetable intake, all while giving realistic expectations and realistic goals to those in the program.
A key part of the program is holding classes in accessible places for people who need them.
"We host classes in the faith-based community and in community organizations," Diebold said. "We feel it is important to empower members of the community to take charge of their own health. One thing I love is the ability to meet the participant where they are."
Diebold said by meeting the program participants where they are, it helps show them there is a possibility they didn't know existed.
"Each one of these people are individuals and have separate challenges, separate barriers, so we work really hard to work with them specifically because we want them to continue the changes past the program," Diebold said.
Another key part of the program is it offers a support group to help with the depression some with diabetes have.
"We want them to realize they aren't alone, we are here to help and we want them know that we have these services," Diebold said. "We are actually going to start taking the support groups to them."
While one program targets adults, the MBRC targets children with a new Childhood Obesity Prevention Program. The purpose of the program is to provide health education and promote physical education in order to reduce the risk factors associated with childhood obesity.
"We deal with the kids, but we also do a lot with the families as a whole," said Terrico Johnson, project director at MBRC. "We have kids, and we talk to them about half of the time about nutrition, whether it is drinking water or reducing their screen time and doing more physical activity. The other part of the time we do a physical activity with them. It could be relay races, exercising. Anything to get them more active."
The program is implemented through a series of health education classes on topics such as nutrition education, chronic disease prevention and hygiene care, among others. As part of the program, MBRC sponsors family fun nights to increase physical activity and promote a fun, safe environment for families.
At the family fun nights, they get both the children and parents involved by having competitions between the two such as dodge ball, tug-of-war or even an upcoming egg hunt, Johnson said.
A big thing with the children is lessening screen time and exercising more. The MBRC is sponsoring a co-ed flag football league this spring for ages 7 to 10 to help promote exercise. While exercise is important, as is eating fruits and vegetables and drinking water, another key is getting the proper amount of sleep.
"We have found a lot of the kids we see don't get nearly the sleep they should, which affects diet, mood and mental health. People take sleep for granted, but it really plays a part in our overall health," said Anthony Crawford Jr., community health worker at MBRC.
Like the adult program, the child program is free.
If a church or community organization is interested in hosting or participating in a class or workshop, they can contact the MBRC at (573) 471-9400 for either program.
