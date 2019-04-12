Bootheel programs attempt to curb rates of diabetes, obesity rates

SIKESTON, Mo. -- As diabetes and obesity rates continue to rise in the Missouri Bootheel, two local programs aim to curb the increase, targeting adults and children.

The Bootheel Health Alliance, a network of health care providers, hopes to improve the wellbeing of residents in the region by increasing awareness, providing education and helping the community make better health choices. The BHA program is for individuals over the age of 18 and is free, taught two hours once a week for eight weeks.

The goals of the program are to decrease risk factors for diabetes and obesity; decrease disparities in obesity rates and diabetes control; improve overall mental health of individuals diagnosed with diabetes and obesity; and implement a community-driven approach to preventing and managing diabetes and obesity.

"It is about increasing awareness of diabetes and that it can be prevented or managed with making lifestyle changes," said Rhonda Diebold, community outreach specialist with Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium. "The members of the community that go through the eight-week program learn more about eating healthy, increasing physical activity, coping with stress and talking with their health care provider."

Diebold said the program focuses a lot with adults on eating healthy, including portion sizes and increasing fruit and vegetable intake, all while giving realistic expectations and realistic goals to those in the program.

A key part of the program is holding classes in accessible places for people who need them.

"We host classes in the faith-based community and in community organizations," Diebold said. "We feel it is important to empower members of the community to take charge of their own health. One thing I love is the ability to meet the participant where they are."

Diebold said by meeting the program participants where they are, it helps show them there is a possibility they didn't know existed.

"Each one of these people are individuals and have separate challenges, separate barriers, so we work really hard to work with them specifically because we want them to continue the changes past the program," Diebold said.