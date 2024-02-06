The operators of two Southeast Missouri soybean farms have filed a class-action lawsuit against St. Louis-based Monsanto Co., alleging their crops were damaged by exposure to dicamba herbicide.

The 35-page suit was filed Wednesday in Mississippi County Circuit Court.

Plaintiffs in the case are McIvan Farms Inc., which operates in Mississippi County, and Steve and Vickie Jackson, who are partners of V & S Jackson Farms in Dunklin County.

Dicamba, a Monsanto product, is a type of herbicide designed for use on genetically modified soybeans and cotton. While it can be an effective tool for farmers battling weeds, improper use can be devastating to crops not designed to withstand it.

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, dicamba herbicide sprayed on fields can drift onto adjacent farm fields and damage crops that are not dicamba-resistant.

St. Louis attorney Don Downing, who represents the plaintiffs, said Monsanto has been hit with numerous lawsuits over the use of dicamba.

Downing said damage has been widespread. In 2017, there were thousands of complaints across the nation, according to the suit.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency reported more than 3.6 million acres of soybeans planted in the United States were damaged by dicamba in 2017 alone, he wrote in the suit.

As of late October, the Missouri Department of Agriculture had received more than 300 dicamba-related complaints as compared with 27 in 2016 and three in 2015. The majority of complaints came from Southeast Missouri, primarily Mississippi, Scott, Stoddard, New Madrid and Dunklin counties, the suit states.

It is estimated at least 325,000 acres of soybeans were damaged by the herbicide, Downing said in the suit.

Nationally, more than 2,000 “dicamba-related injury investigations have been or are being conducted,” according to the lawsuit.

The four-count suit alleges Monsanto’s dicamba crop system is “ultrahazardous” and accuses the company of negligence, defective design of the seed and (herbicide) trespass. The suit seeks unspecified punitive damages.

Downing, who grew up in Kennett, Missouri, said a judge will have to decide whether to allow the litigation to proceed as a class-action case on behalf of all Missouri farmers whose crops were damaged by the herbicide.