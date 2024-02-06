All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 9, 2019

Bootheel Bluegrass Festival slated for Jan. 24 to 26

American roots music will make its presence known through nine bands — with fiddles, guitars and banjos in hand — during the 12th annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, Jan. 24 to 26 at Bavarian Halle in Fruitland. Event co-promoter Tammy Harman said planning the festival has been a yearlong process and expects roughly 400 people to attend...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
The Family Sowell family-band members, from left, Abigail, Joshua, and Jacob Sowell perform Jan. 26, 2018, during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland.
The Family Sowell family-band members, from left, Abigail, Joshua, and Jacob Sowell perform Jan. 26, 2018, during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland.Southeast Missourian file

American roots music will make its presence known through nine bands — with fiddles, guitars and banjos in hand — during the 12th annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, Jan. 24 to 26 at Bavarian Halle in Fruitland.

Event co-promoter Tammy Harman said planning the festival has been a yearlong process and expects roughly 400 people to attend.

“There are people who come and stay for the weekend from the St. Louis area,” she said. “We even have some couples from Iowa, Oklahoma and Arkansas.”

Jan. 24 is all-gospel night, Harman said, and will showcase a band from RFD-TV visiting from Mississippi: Allen Sibley and the Magnolia Ramblers.

“We will also have The Family Sowell; they’re a band from Texas and they recently moved to the Nashville area and got a record deal,” she said.

All of the bands at this year’s event are traveling, except for The Gipsons, from Marquand, Missouri, she said.

On Jan. 25, The Harmans from Illinois will perform along with the “really popular” The Bakers. People “just insist that they are there,” she said. “It’s a mom and her three kids that are really entertaining with dancing and trick fiddling,” Harman said.

The Bakers — from Birch Tree, Missouri — will perform Jan. 25 and 26. The group is full-time on the road, she said, and are currently performing in Texas.

“Friday night (Jan. 25), we will have the same bands, but there is a dinner break in between,” Harman said. “We have catering from Country Mart, then the show starts up again at 7 p.m.”

Harman is one of the members of Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye, she said, along with her son and husband. They serve as the “host band” for the event.

At 4 p.m. Jan. 26, the popular Fiddler’s Frolic takes place and caters to younger children and families, she said. Harvey Johnson, fiddle player from Arkansas, welcomes crowd participation for others to perform alongside him.

“That’s real popular with a lot of the kids because if they’re just learning or starting out, they get an opportunity to get on the stage,” Harman said.

The Harmans have coordinated the event for seven years, she said, following the relocation of the group that initiated the event and is now full time on the road. The Harmans took it over to keep from losing it, she said, and “fine tuned some things.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It seemed to be something in the area people really wanted,” Harman said. “A lot of locals come out.”

Performances begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 24, 2 p.m. Jan. 25 and 1 p.m. Jan. 26.

Daily ticket prices range from $10 to $15; a weekend pass is $30; ages 16 and younger are free.

Tickets are only available at the door. More information can be found online at www.bootheelbluegrass.com.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

---

2019 Bootheel Bluegrass Festival band Lineup

Jan. 24

  • The Gipsons
  • The Magnolia Ramblers
  • The Family Sowell

Jan. 25

  • The Gipsons
  • The Magnolia Ramblers
  • The Family Sowell
  • The Harmans
  • The Bakers

Jan. 26

  • The Bakers
  • That Dalton Gang
  • Riverbend
  • Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye
  • Herbie Johnston & Fiddlers Frolic
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy