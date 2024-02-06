Bootheel Bluegrass Festival makes return next weekend

The 2023 Bootheel Bluegrass Festival will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bavarian Halle, by Drury Inn, at 225 Weiss Roadside Park in Fruitland.

The festival will kick off with Gospel Night at 7 p.m. Jan. 19, featuring an Old Fashioned Revival Hour with Sawyer Gipson, and local favorites The Gipson Family and Kentucky Just Us.

There will be two shows Jan. 20, at 2 and 7 p.m., and two shows Jan. 21, at 1 and 7 p.m.

The Farnum Family from Branson, Missouri; The Gordons from Southern Illinois; and Highway 65 from Springfield, Missouri, will be playing Jan. 20. Riverbend from Alton, Illinois, and The Finley River Boys from Ozark, Missouri, will perform Jan. 21.