NewsJanuary 11, 2023

Bootheel Bluegrass Festival makes return next weekend

The 2023 Bootheel Bluegrass Festival will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bavarian Halle, by Drury Inn, at 225 Weiss Roadside Park in Fruitland. The festival will kick off with Gospel Night at 7 p.m. Jan. 19, featuring an Old Fashioned Revival Hour with Sawyer Gipson, and local favorites The Gipson Family and Kentucky Just Us...

Danny Walter
Roberta and Gary Gordon perform as The Gordons during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival on Jan. 23, 2015, at Bavarian Halle in Fruitland. The Gordons will perform at this year's festival, to be held next week.
Roberta and Gary Gordon perform as The Gordons during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival on Jan. 23, 2015, at Bavarian Halle in Fruitland. The Gordons will perform at this year's festival, to be held next week.Southeast Missourian file

The 2023 Bootheel Bluegrass Festival will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bavarian Halle, by Drury Inn, at 225 Weiss Roadside Park in Fruitland.

The festival will kick off with Gospel Night at 7 p.m. Jan. 19, featuring an Old Fashioned Revival Hour with Sawyer Gipson, and local favorites The Gipson Family and Kentucky Just Us.

There will be two shows Jan. 20, at 2 and 7 p.m., and two shows Jan. 21, at 1 and 7 p.m.

The Farnum Family from Branson, Missouri; The Gordons from Southern Illinois; and Highway 65 from Springfield, Missouri, will be playing Jan. 20. Riverbend from Alton, Illinois, and The Finley River Boys from Ozark, Missouri, will perform Jan. 21.

Vendors will be on site with many crafts and handmade items, as well as baked goods.

Tickets are available only at the door, beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 19. Ticket prices will be $10 for Jan. 19, $15 for Jan. 20 and $15 for Jan. 21. Passes for the whole weekend will be $30. Ages 16 and younger get in free.

Drury Inn is offering special rates on rooms for those wanting to stay on site for the festival. For more information, call Drury Inn at (573) 243-9200.

For more information, visit www.bootheelbluegrass.com, or call Bull Harman at (314) 368-4418 or Tammy Harman (314) 779-6800.

