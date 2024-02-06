All sections
NewsJanuary 8, 2024

Bootheel Bluegrass Festival brings 3 days of music later this month

Bull and Tammy Harman will be continuing their annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The festival is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 20. Bull Harman said the Bluegrass Festival brings people together each year...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
The Gipsons -- from left, Sawyer, Tara and Brad Gipson -- will perform during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, set to begin Thursday, Jan. 18, at Bavarian Halle in Jackson.
The Gipsons -- from left, Sawyer, Tara and Brad Gipson -- will perform during the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, set to begin Thursday, Jan. 18, at Bavarian<br>Halle in Jackson.Southeast Missourian file

Bull and Tammy Harman will be continuing their annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival at the Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The festival is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 20.

Bull Harman said the Bluegrass Festival brings people together each year.

"It is like any event you go to, you get new friends and find old friends. You get to talk and visit and enjoy each other's company. You do a lot of picking, and get to pick with some great people. It's like having a birthday party. It is always something to remember," Harman said.

Along with seeing new and old friends, those who have attended before will be able to see bands who have played the festival before, as well as some new faces. Bands such as The Gipsons have played before and are a favorite when asked who to bring back, Harman said.

The three day festival will kick off at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 and conclude with the last band taking the stage at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 20, at the Bavarian Halle, 225 Weiss Roadside Park, in Jackson. Harman said Jan. 18 will be a gospel night, and there will be an old-fashioned revival hour with Gilbert Humphrey.

Those traveling to the festival can stay at the Drury Inn next to the Bavarian Halle and can get discounted rooms when asking for the festival rates.

The Harmans said they want the festival to stay a family-friendly atmosphere and ask those attending to not bring alcohol into the hall.

Tickets are $10 for Jan. 18, $15 for Jan. 19 or Jan. 20, or $30 for the whole weekend. Those 16 or younger are free. Church groups that bring 10 or more can get discounted tickets as well.

For more information, visit bootheelbluegrass.com or call Bull Harman at (314) 368-4418.

Bootheel Bluegrass Festival schedule

Thursday, Jan 18

7 p.m. — The Gipsons

7:45 p.m. — Old Fashioned Revival Hour with Gilbert Humphrey

8:30 p.m. — King James Boys

Friday, Jan 19

2 p.m. — The Gordons

2:45 p.m. — Stringed Union

3:30 p.m. — The Hovis Brothers

4:15 p.m. — King James Boys

5 p.m. — dinner break

6:30 p.m. — Guest Band

7 p.m. — The Gordons

7:45 p.m. — Stringed Union

8:30 p.m. — The Hovis Brothers

9:15 p.m. — King James Boys

Saturday, Jan 20

1:30 p.m. — Guest Band

2:00 p.m. — The Gipsons

2:50 p.m. — Ozark Strangers

3:40 p.m. — Rising Son

5 p.m. — dinner break

6:30 p.m. — Green & Grassy

7 p.m. — Ozark Strangers

7:50 p.m. — Rising Son

8:40 p.m. — Bull Harman & Friends

