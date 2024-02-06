SIKESTON — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, Feb. 25 for the new Bootheel Behavioral Health Supportive Housing project located at the corner of Roth Street and Murray Lane in Sikeston.

According to David Terrell, executive director of Bootheel Behavioral Health, they have grown over the years to include a multitude of behavioral health services.

The certified community behavioral health center specializes in evidence-based practices for counseling, medication management, community-based care, crisis intervention and a multitude of other services.

“I just want to say how dedicated we are to the community,” Terrell said. "This is just another example of how committed we are to our community by investing in our community and our clients alike.”

Terrell said the housing project is dedicated to two former executive directors of Bootheel Behavioral Health, Ron Steinmetz and Cheryl A. Jones, with the new street named Steinmetz Way and the subdivision named the Cheryl A. Jones subdivision.

“Right now we are standing on Steinmetz Way,” Terrell said Tuesday. “We are really pleased and we can’t wait to see the completed houses and the impact of the houses and the design behind us here, which Dille Pollard LLC designed.”