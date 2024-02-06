Book to highlight 100 years of murder in Bollinger County

Sue Stanfill never imagined she would write a historical book about murders in Bollinger County. It’s not like it was on her bucket list.

“I am an avid genealogy researcher and have been researching for well over 30 years,” said Stanfill, who recently finished “Bollinger County Missouri Murders: 1855-1955” with the help of her cousin, the late Bob Fulton of Patton, Missouri, who died last summer.

“When I told Bob about the idea for this book and my doubts as a writer to accomplish this task, he kept encouraging me to proceed with the idea,” Stanfill said. “He felt a book like this would be an asset to Bollinger County history compiled in one book.”

Now living in Arkansas and retired from a career in management, Stanfill has deep roots in Bollinger County. She grew up in Fredericktown, Missouri, but both of her parents, Delmar and Vida Grindstaff Stanfill were raised in the Patton area. And her ancestors date back three to six generations in the county.

“The idea for this book began when I was researching in Bollinger County Archives for my own families’ histories,” Stanfill said. “I came across the ‘Register of Prisoner Book 1899-1932.’ I was surprised by how many people had been in jail on murder and various other charges. When I started talking to people at the archives about the prisoner book and the murders it included, they started telling me about various murders that they had heard of or read about in the county. These conversations raised my interest, and I decided I would try to compile the murder information into a book with the encouragement of the workers at that time at the Bollinger County Archives.”

Stanfill concentrated only on murders that occurred in Bollinger County. According to her research, the first murder took place in 1855, four years after the county formed.

“This book does not attempt to cover every murder that occurred in the 1855-1955 timeframe. But these are the ones I found,” she said. “This book represents a compilation of court records, files of the accused, newspaper articles, testimonies, and anything found on each crime.