Book captures history of Cape Girardeau Country Club's first 100 years

A book chronicling the intertwined history of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Country Club is now available.

"Cape Girardeau Country Club Centennial -- The First 100 years: 1921-2021," written by Jerry Ford and J. Fred Waltz, focuses on the club and its relationship to the city.

"The book is a great book of the river, all kinds of things about the city, Cape Rock. Every major thing that has happened to the club in the past 100 years is in the book," Ford explained Thursday.

The club began when 140 Rotarians pooled resources to buy 10 acres and construct a clubhouse. Over time, the organization grew to feature an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, pool and, now, pickleball courts. Its history features several momentous periods, Ford said. World War II "decimated" the organization and forced a revamped financial plan. In the 1960s, the clubhouse burned. Floods in the 1970s and 1990s forced officials to reconfigure the golf course.

Another part of the club's history dates to March 1962, when Fred and Murle Lindstrom joined the staff as a golf professional package deal. Murle Lindstrom was an LPGA touring pro, and later that year, she would win her first Tour victory -- the U.S. Women's Open.

Ford said the book project began about a year ago and includes historical information Waltz had collected over the years and submissions by several dozen former and current members.

"It's a collective project," he noted.