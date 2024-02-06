Book captures history of Cape Girardeau Country Club's first 100 years

A book chronicling the intertwined history of Cape Girardeau and Cape Girardeau Country Club is now available.
"Cape Girardeau Country Club Centennial -- The First 100 years: 1921-2021," written by Jerry Ford and J. Fred Waltz, focuses on the club and its relationship to the city.
"The book is a great book of the river, all kinds of things about the city, Cape Rock. Every major thing that has happened to the club in the past 100 years is in the book," Ford explained Thursday.
The club began when 140 Rotarians pooled resources to buy 10 acres and construct a clubhouse. Over time, the organization grew to feature an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, pool and, now, pickleball courts. Its history features several momentous periods, Ford said. World War II "decimated" the organization and forced a revamped financial plan. In the 1960s, the clubhouse burned. Floods in the 1970s and 1990s forced officials to reconfigure the golf course.
Another part of the club's history dates to March 1962, when Fred and Murle Lindstrom joined the staff as a golf professional package deal. Murle Lindstrom was an LPGA touring pro, and later that year, she would win her first Tour victory -- the U.S. Women's Open.
Ford said the book project began about a year ago and includes historical information Waltz had collected over the years and submissions by several dozen former and current members.
"It's a collective project," he noted.
The "coffee table" book features historic photos from the club, city and region, as well as aerial views of the club property.
"The photos are fabulous and kind of tell their own story," Ford said.
With more than 400 members, the club continues to be a part of the larger Cape Girardeau community, Ford said.
"The growth spurt in the past few years has been exceptional," he added.
The book's content extends well beyond the club, Ford said.
"It's not only a book for the members, but it's a book for people in the community who might want to know how all this happened. These will be great Christmas presents not only for members but members of the community," he encouraged.
To purchase the $45 book, contact Cape Girardeau Country Club, (573) 335-8256, Ext. 6; Ford, (573) 335-6459; or Waltz, (573) 335-8278; or visit www.acclaimpress.com/books/cape-girardeau-country-club-centennial-the-first-100-years-1921-2021/.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.