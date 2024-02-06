Book by local clergyman details the power of mission-focused planning

Like it did for most people, the pandemic changed things for Barry Winders.

In the fall of 2019, Winders, a retired Methodist clergy, served on a task force examining the viability of dying churches. He started noticing patterns in each congregation and took notes, recognizing chapters for a potential book.

"And then COVID came and everything shut down on March 17, 2020," Winders said. "I was frightened, but I was energized by it."

A year and a half later, Winders released his book, "The Mission Filter: Raising Mission Consciousness Amid a Crisis."

In the book, Winders offers a path for churches and other organizations to intentionally apply their missions to every decision and core initiative.

Winders entered ministry at 17 years old. He retired July 1 from Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

In his 50 years of ministry and consulting churches, Winders noticed how easy it was for an organization to lose hold on its purpose and forget its "why."