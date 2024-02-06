Book a Room at new Casino digs

Century Casino's leadership team members, left to right, Chris Roth, Michelle Sullivan, Lisa McMahan, David Lynn, Roger Eledge and general manager Lyle Randolph hold shovels of dirt while breaking ground for the new hotel in front of the Cape Girardeau casino entrance at Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony.
Century Casino's leadership team members, left to right, Chris Roth, Michelle Sullivan, Lisa McMahan, David Lynn, Roger Eledge and general manager Lyle Randolph hold shovels of dirt while breaking ground for the new hotel in front of the Cape Girardeau casino entrance at Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony.Nathan Gladden