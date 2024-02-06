All sections
July 5, 2019

Bones found in bag at snack stand identified as human

Associated Press
ALPINE, N.J. -- Authorities say bones in a plastic bag found hanging on the door of a snack stand at a scenic overlook in New Jersey have been identified as human. Bergen County prosecutors say a positive identification of the remains found Monday at the Stateline Lookout overlook in Alpine has not yet been made. The remains will be sent to a lab for identification and compared with records of missing persons. Snack stand employees found the bones around 8 a.m. Monday when they arrived for work. They notified police. Prosecutors said the person who left the bag was found, and "additional bones and some personal items were discovered at the site."

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

