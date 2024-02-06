Bone-marrow donor event Tuesday may help two area boys

A joint blood drive and bone-marrow donor registration event in Jackson aims to help two area boys with serious medical conditions.

The event, from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson, will honor Wyatt Hill, of Friends of Wyatt, and Wade Wachter, of Wade's World.

Wyatt was diagnosed with leukemia in April 2013, when he was 2 years old, said his father, Brandon Hill.

Brandon Hill said he and his wife, Amanda, started Friends of Wyatt shortly after their son's leukemia diagnosis.

"It was sort of a coping mechanism for us, starting out," he said.

Wyatt Hill, 6, right, plays with his cousin, Aidyn Jennings, 9, left, on a jungle gym at West Lane Elementary school Saturday in Jackson. Wyatt was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 2 years old. Andrew J. Whitaker

Their goals are to raise money to help fight childhood cancer and to raise awareness.

"I would love to say we've raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for research, but even if we could raise that much, it would be just a drop in the bucket, not nearly enough," Brandon Hill said.

That was a hard realization, he said, but they realized there was work they could do.

They now organize two blood drives a year through Friends of Wyatt, among other fundraisers and events.

"The last two years, we've incorporated the bone-marrow registry, and that's worked out pretty good," Brandon Hill said.

He said with this blood drive, the idea is to keep it fun. Wings Etc. will provide wings for the event, and several local businesses have donated door prizes for presenting donors, Brandon Hill said.

The American Red Cross will conduct the blood drive.

Joe Zydlo, external communications manager for the Red Cross' blood services, said people can take simple steps to make their blood-donation process easier.

"First, make sure you're healthy," Zydlo said.

Even a cough or cold is enough to disqualify a person from donating, he said, as much as donations are needed.

"Make sure to have a really good breakfast and to be well hydrated," Zydlo added.

Limiting caffeine intake also is a good idea, he said.

The Red Cross also takes appointments online, Zydlo said, at redcrossblood.org or the blood-donor app for smartphones.

"It takes about two minutes to set up a profile," Zydlo said, and potential donors can then answer screening questions and save themselves about 15 minutes during the donation itself.

Brandon Hill said fundraising for childhood research is critical, because organizations and people are reluctant to talk about it, and funding is getting harder to come by.

"We need more awareness," he said. "We do what we can, and with the foundation [Friends of Wyatt], we try to help people out with expenses after their child is diagnosed."

Brandon Hill said in addition to the emotional devastation of a childhood cancer diagnosis, the expense can ruin families.