Bone-marrow donor event Tuesday may help two area boys

A joint blood drive and bone-marrow donor registration event in Jackson aims to help two area boys with serious medical conditions.
The event, from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson, will honor Wyatt Hill, of Friends of Wyatt, and Wade Wachter, of Wade's World.
Wyatt was diagnosed with leukemia in April 2013, when he was 2 years old, said his father, Brandon Hill.
Brandon Hill said he and his wife, Amanda, started Friends of Wyatt shortly after their son's leukemia diagnosis.
"It was sort of a coping mechanism for us, starting out," he said.
Their goals are to raise money to help fight childhood cancer and to raise awareness.
"I would love to say we've raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for research, but even if we could raise that much, it would be just a drop in the bucket, not nearly enough," Brandon Hill said.
That was a hard realization, he said, but they realized there was work they could do.
They now organize two blood drives a year through Friends of Wyatt, among other fundraisers and events.
"The last two years, we've incorporated the bone-marrow registry, and that's worked out pretty good," Brandon Hill said.
He said with this blood drive, the idea is to keep it fun. Wings Etc. will provide wings for the event, and several local businesses have donated door prizes for presenting donors, Brandon Hill said.
The American Red Cross will conduct the blood drive.
Joe Zydlo, external communications manager for the Red Cross' blood services, said people can take simple steps to make their blood-donation process easier.
"First, make sure you're healthy," Zydlo said.
Even a cough or cold is enough to disqualify a person from donating, he said, as much as donations are needed.
"Make sure to have a really good breakfast and to be well hydrated," Zydlo added.
Limiting caffeine intake also is a good idea, he said.
The Red Cross also takes appointments online, Zydlo said, at redcrossblood.org or the blood-donor app for smartphones.
"It takes about two minutes to set up a profile," Zydlo said, and potential donors can then answer screening questions and save themselves about 15 minutes during the donation itself.
Brandon Hill said fundraising for childhood research is critical, because organizations and people are reluctant to talk about it, and funding is getting harder to come by.
"We need more awareness," he said. "We do what we can, and with the foundation [Friends of Wyatt], we try to help people out with expenses after their child is diagnosed."
Brandon Hill said in addition to the emotional devastation of a childhood cancer diagnosis, the expense can ruin families.
"We were very fortunate," he said, but not all families are.
Brandon Hill said his son Wyatt has had more than 20 blood-product transfusions since his April 2013 diagnosis.
That's not unusual, he said, but people don't realize that.
"If it wasn't for people who donate blood, my kid and a whole bunch of others wouldn't be here," Brandon Hill said. "That's just the way it is."
The drive also honors Wade Wachter, 6, who has a bone-marrow disease called Shwachman-Diamond syndrome, his mother, Jenni Wachter, said.
Jenni Wachter said her son's health is affected in several ways. He has pancreatic insufficiency and skeletal abnormalities, and essentially every organ, including his brain, are affected, she said.
"Since we've known he's had it, we've been getting yearly bone-marrow biopsies," she said, and they were "off, but not scary" until December 2016, when he received test results indicating his condition had worsened.
"He'll need a bone-marrow transplant," Jenni Wachter said, and they don't know when. "It might be in the next month or the next year."
But she said that isn't the only reason why this bone-marrow registry is so important to join.
"Anybody who swabs [their cheek] and joins that registry is basically becoming a potential life saver," Jenni Wachter said.
People who suffer from conditions including sickle-cell anemia and blood cancer also can be helped by bone-marrow registry donors, Jenni Wachter said.
There are two ways to donate, Jenni Wachter said.
Three-quarters of donations are taken through blood draw, she said.
The other 25 percent of donations are bone marrow taken from the hip, Jenni Wachter said, and patients are put under anesthesia for the procedure.
Donations taken for a child patient must be from the hip, she added.
However, "either method is not horribly invasive," Jenni Wachter said, and typically, expenses to donors are covered by the collecting organization or the receiving patient.
There are age restrictions, and as with blood donation, health requirements also are a concern.
"The age range is 18 to 55," Jenni Wachter said, for several reasons. The health of the donor is paramount, she said. "We wouldn't want to take marrow from a donor who's much older than 55, since the donor should be healthy enough to have marrow taken."
More information about bone-marrow donation is online at dkms.org or bethematch.org.
"I hope it's a good turnout," Jenni Wachter said. "I hope people can open up their hearts and want to try to save Wade's life, or realize there are more people they can help."
