NewsJanuary 8, 2024

Bomb threat made to Malden schools Thursday afternoon

MALDEN — Police and bomb squad personnel responded to the Malden School District on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, after a bomb threat was made against the school on social media. The threat was found to be a false alarm, but students were evacuated to a safe location and a search was conducted of the elementary and high school buildings...

Delta Dunklin Democrat

MALDEN — Police and bomb squad personnel responded to the Malden School District on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, after a bomb threat was made against the school on social media.

The threat was found to be a false alarm, but students were evacuated to a safe location and a search was conducted of the elementary and high school buildings.

According to a news release by the Malden Department of Public Safety, nothing was found during the sweep of the school grounds and buses. The threat was reported to Malden chief of police Jeffrey Mitchell by the school resource officer and a fire truck was staged near the school.

All after-school activities Thursday were canceled, including the Malden girls basketball game against Kennett, which will be rescheduled at a later date.

The news release stated the incident remains under investigation.

"Malden DPS would like to thank the Dunklin County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Malden School Staff for their assistance."

