Bomb threat empties Scott City convenience store

About 4 p.m. Friday, Scott City police responded to a convenience store in response to an alleged bomb threat.
Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said county authorities also responded to the scene.
Windbigler said a white male with a backpack threatened that he had a bomb at the gas station, 3508 Nash Road. The man was taken into custody without incident, though the store was cleared while authorities investigated the scene.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.