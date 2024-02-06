All sections
NewsOctober 7, 2022

Bomb threat empties Scott City convenience store

About 4 p.m. Friday, Scott City police responded to a convenience store in response to an alleged bomb threat. Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said county authorities also responded to the scene. Windbigler said a white male with a backpack threatened that he had a bomb at the gas station, 3508 Nash Road. The man was taken into custody without incident, though the store was cleared while authorities investigated the scene...

About 4 p.m. Friday, Scott City police responded to a convenience store in response to an alleged bomb threat.

Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said county authorities also responded to the scene.

Windbigler said a white male with a backpack threatened that he had a bomb at the gas station, 3508 Nash Road. The man was taken into custody without incident, though the store was cleared while authorities investigated the scene.

