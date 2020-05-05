All sections
NewsMay 5, 2020

Bollinger, Stoddard counties add new COVID-19 case; Union County, Illinois, notes two new cases

Bollinger County, Missouri, authorities reported the county’s fifth COVID-19 case Monday. Juanita Welker, Bollinger County Health Department administrator, said in a news release the patient is a female in her 40s and is isolating at her home. Officials are notifying contacts...

Southeast Missourian

Bollinger County, Missouri, authorities reported the county’s fifth COVID-19 case Monday.

Juanita Welker, Bollinger County Health Department administrator, said in a news release the patient is a female in her 40s and is isolating at her home. Officials are notifying contacts.

Three of the Bollinger County patients have recovered from the virus.

Stoddard County, Missouri, also added one new case, bringing its total to 21.

No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau. The total number of cases in the county is 49, and 33 of those patients have recovered from the virus.

Scott County, which saw a spike in cases last week, reported no new virus cases Monday, leaving the county’s total cases at 75.

Perry County, Missouri, reported no new cases. Forty-three virus cases have been reported in the county.

Union County, Illinois, reported two new cases, bringing its total to 30, while Alexander County, Illinois, cases remained at four.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

