Bollinger County, Missouri, authorities reported the county’s fifth COVID-19 case Monday.

Juanita Welker, Bollinger County Health Department administrator, said in a news release the patient is a female in her 40s and is isolating at her home. Officials are notifying contacts.

Three of the Bollinger County patients have recovered from the virus.

Stoddard County, Missouri, also added one new case, bringing its total to 21.